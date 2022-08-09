UrduPoint.com

MPA Afzal Witnesses Mourning Procession At Multani Gate

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2022 | 09:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal on Tuesday visited Multani Gate to inspect the conclusion of the main mourning procession of Youm-e-Ashur.

On the occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Jahangir Anwar Raja, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Sadiq Ali Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, and other concerned officers were also accompanying the SACM.

MPA Dr Afzal and the officers inspected security arrangements. They also visited Rescue 1122 and Civil defense camps and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

