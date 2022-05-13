UrduPoint.com

MPA Calls For Strategy To End Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khawaja Salman Rafique Friday directed the officials to devise a strategy to end dengue on a war footing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khawaja Salman Rafique Friday directed the officials to devise a strategy to end dengue on a war footing.

He was chairing a meeting with Secretary Primary and Secondary and Specialized Health Ali Jan through a video link.

Khawja directed the officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance while no negligence would be tolerated during the ongoing campaign against dengue.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noorul Amin Mengal briefed the meeting that five confirmed cases had been reported in Rawalpindi.

He further said that 1830 teams were participating in indoor and outdoor surveillance.

During the last month, indoor surveillance of 163,601 spots, larvae were recovered from 381 houses while checking of 72,175 sites during outdoor surveillance, and larvae were recovered from 61 commercial areas.

He said that FIR had been registered against two vendors for violation of dengue SOPs, while 127 notices, 28 challans and 13 premises had been sealed.

The Commissioner said that a fine of Rs 193,500 was also imposed on violations of SOPs in various district areas.

