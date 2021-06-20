MPA says record development work carried out in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Member Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan on Sunday said the government had carried out record development work in P.S 64 Latifabad, Hyderabad.

According to the statement, the MPA said record development schemes were completed in the constituency to provide all basic facilities to the people.

All development schemes were being completed without any discrimination as different ethnic communities were living in the constituency, Jabbar Khan said.

He said construction of roads, water supply and sewerage schemes and high power electricity transformers had been provided to the area so that people could be provided uninterrupted power supply.