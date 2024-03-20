MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress

Members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) from Rawalpindi division called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) from Rawalpindi division called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Wednesday.

The Assembly Members congratulated the CM on the success of ‘Ramazan Nigheban Package’ and thanked her on ‘Suthra Punjab’ and other public welfare projects. They remarked, "CM Maryam Nawaz is working swiftly beyond our expectations," adding that the brisk speed in which the CM is working is likely to break all records of speed. People have lot of expectations from the CM, they stated.

CM Maryam Nawaz herself noted down the proposals and recommendations of the Assembly Members and issued orders for their prompt implementation. She ordered for the restoration of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) Rawalpindi and directed to review rehabilitation of the District Council Dispensaries across the province.

The CM directed early completion of the development work of Holy Family Hospital along with getting early completion of the under-construction Murree and Rawat hospitals. She revealed that the proposals for making Kotli Sattian a tourist site would be reviewed, adding that the government would introduce a comprehensive project for the promotion of tourism in Kalarkahar, Chakwal and other areas.

Maryam Nawaz directed to undertake essential measures to make a ground in Taxila, adding that a small dam project would be launched for the provision of drinking water. Implementation on the particular line of motorcycles in big cities would be ensured, she said and added that government would also resolve water supply sanitation problems in Chakwal and other areas. “We are striving to improve the WASA affairs across Punjab,” she said, adding that a mobile hospital and clinic on wheel project in the villages and far flung area for the provision of health facilities would be launched soon.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the rural and basic health centres would be revamped within six months. Construction and repair of 600 roads, 05 expressways and 03 motorways would be built across Punjab.

100 percent free medicine and home delivery would be launched soon across the province. “We are making state-of-the-art hospital in Murree” she said.

The CM stated that safe city project in 18 cities would be launched in coming 3 months in Punjab. “We are introducing a comprehensive system of solid waste collection in 36 districts.” She stated that so far there is no waste management system and villages are not cleaned ever. The data of the whole Punjab population would be acquired after undertaking a survey in few months which would identify the deserving persons, she added.

Maryam Nawaz apprised that more than 4.2 million Ramazan Nigheban Package have been distributed across Punjab and a package worth Rs. 30 billion has also been given.

The Assembly Members apprised the CM about the problems in the government hospitals and shortage of science teachers in the schools of their respective districts. Maryam Nawaz said, “We are building the first Cardiology Hospital in Sargodha and the first government cancer hospital in Lahore.” As many as 20,000 motor bikes would be given to the students and 3,000 motor bikes would be distributed in every district. The children would also be given laptops and I-pads. As many as 100,000 housing units would be given to those having less income on soft installments, she added.

The CM ordered to investigate closing down a private dispensary by the Rawalpindi district administration.

Those meeting with the CM comprised MPA Ch. Sher Ali Khan, Malik Aitebar Khan, Muhammad Bilal Yameen, Raja Sagheer Ahmad, Shoukat Raja, Ch. Naeem Ejaz, Imram Ilyas Chaudhry, Malik Mohsin Ayub Khan, Malik Iftikhar Ahmad, Malik Mansoor, Zia Ullah Shah, Abdul Haneef, Sultan Haider Ali Khan, Tanveer Aslam Malik, Shehryar Malik.

Provincial Minister for Information Azma Bokhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Special Assistant Zeshan Malik also participated in the meeting.