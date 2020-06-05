MPs' Salaries & llowances Amendment Bill 2020 tabled in Senate

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair Zaheer Uddin Babar Awan laid a copy of the Money Bill the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Senate on Friday, aimed at ensuring utility of 25 air tickets to the parliamentarians for their family members, sans any burden on the exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affair Zaheer Uddin Babar Awan laid a copy of the Money Bill the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Senate on Friday, aimed at ensuring utility of 25 air tickets to the parliamentarians for their family members, sans any burden on the exchequer.

The bill points out that the expression in the existing legislation, the MPs being entitled to 25 business class open return air tickets, be substituted with being entitled to receive travel vouchers of equal amount of 25 business class open return air tickets of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The bill says the un-utilized air tickets and vouchers for financial year 2019-20 will remain acceptable till their utilization up to June 30, 2020.

The statement of object and reasons of the bill say Section 10 of the existing Act regulates free travel privilege of the MPs, who are entitled to 25 business class open return air tickets from airport nearest to their Constituencies to Islamabad, per annum.

In addition, vouchers of Rs 3,00,000 to be utilized for traveling by air or train by MPs as well as their family members, are also annually provided.

It says that there has been persistent demand by the MPs to extend the utility of 25 air tickets to their family members as well. National Assembly Standing on Rules of Procedure has recommended accordingly. Therefore, vouchers of equal value in lieu of admissible 25 business class open return air tickets are proposed to be issued to the MPs, which may be utilized by their family members as well.

Section 10 says every MP member will be provided during a year such vouchers of the value of Rs 3,00,000 as would enable him to travel within Pakistan at any time without payment of any fair by air or by rail.

The number of air tickets will remain 25 in a year and expenses will not be increased, whereas, the lawmaker could take refund of unused air tickets.