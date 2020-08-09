MQM-P accuses HESCO for breakdown of power supply to Hyderabad during rainfall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has accused Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for breakdown of power supply to Hyderabad during rainfall.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the party's Members National Assembly (MNAs)and Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Hyderabad requested the Federal Secretary Water and Power to take notice of the breakdown and also to take action against the inept officials of HESCO.

The legislators said HESCO not only failed to provide electric supply during rain but the outages lasted for two days during which the company even did not responded to the consumers' complaints.

"People are helplessly running from pillar to post but to no avail," the lawmakers lamented.

They said every year the citizens of Hyderabad suffered similar conditions during rainfall because HESCO's allegedly corrupt and inept officers had failed to improve the power transmission system.

They said Hyderabad received light showers in two days but HESCO's system collapsed as if the city had dealt with some torrential downpour.

The legislators deplored that people who take to protest against HESCO were threatened that power supply to their localities would be severed.

They claimed that tens of thousands of rupees bribe was demanded at a locality where faults in the power transformer occurred.

The MNAs and MPAs of MQM-P appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan and other federal officials to take notice of the grave situation in Hyderabad.