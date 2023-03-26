UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Leaders Laments HESCO For Power Outages In Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 09:40 PM

MQM-P leaders laments HESCO for power outages in Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The Members National Assembly of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have deplored that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was continuing power outages despite the holy month of Ramazan.

The MQM-P's MNAs from Hyderabad Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Salahuddin in a statement issued here on Sunday said the consumers were being forced to go from one office to another without achieving any redress for their complaints.

According to the MNAs, faults in the power cables and pole mounted transformers frequently occur but the staff of HESCO take unjustifiably long time to address those faults.

They said the staff takes weeks to replace or repair a defective transformer.

They said not only the outages were tormenting the people, the consumers were also being served unjustified electricity bills along with detection penalties.

The MNAs said the top officers of HESCO were often seen sitting in their air-conditioned rooms not concerned about the plight of the people.

They questioned why the recommendations about setting up a one window service for correction of the bills is not being implemented.

Qaimkhani and Salahuddin also lamented that the gas load shedding and low pressure was also troubling the citizens even in the holy month of Ramazan.

They stated that they were receiving complaints from the citizens about low pressure or gas outages during Sehri and Iftar timings.

The MNAs asked the officers of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to take notice and address the problems.

