UrduPoint.com

Mufti Shakoor Accuses KP Govt Of Devouring Funds Of NMTD

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Mufti Shakoor accuses KP govt of devouring funds of NMTD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of corruption and plundering funds released by federal government to the Newly Merged Tribal Districts (NMTD) of erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Taking part in debate in National Assembly, he said that the corruption cases of Malam Jaba and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) were also pending so far.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government destroyed the economy in its four year tenure.

Mufti Shakoor said that PTI chief Imran Khan has also proved as looter and plunderer in the previous day decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The minister said that PTI chief also received money from the enemies of Pakistan, adding that now it was proved that who was slave of the west.

He said that Chairman PAC should continue accountability process and taking up issues of public importance on priority basis as per Constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Election Commission Of Pakistan Money Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd Aug ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd August 2022

5 hours ago
 Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in ..

Australian Piastri to replace Alonso at Alpine in 2023

14 hours ago
 Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months ..

Yemen's warring parties renew truce for two months: UN

14 hours ago
 DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World He ..

DUHS organizes seminar in connection with World Hepatitis Day

14 hours ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

Press Release from Business Wire: JSR Corporation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.