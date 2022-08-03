Mufti Shakoor accuses KP govt of devouring funds of NMTD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Wednesday accused the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of corruption and plundering funds released by federal government to the Newly Merged Tribal Districts (NMTD) of erstwhile Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Taking part in debate in National Assembly, he said that the corruption cases of Malam Jaba and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) were also pending so far.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government destroyed the economy in its four year tenure.

Mufti Shakoor said that PTI chief Imran Khan has also proved as looter and plunderer in the previous day decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The minister said that PTI chief also received money from the enemies of Pakistan, adding that now it was proved that who was slave of the west.

He said that Chairman PAC should continue accountability process and taking up issues of public importance on priority basis as per Constitution.