Muhammad Ali Saif expresses grief over crash of Pakistan Army helicopter at Siachin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the crash of Pakistan Army aviation helicopter at Siachin.

In a condolence message, Barrister Saif prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

It is worth mentioning here that two Pakistan Army pilots Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in the incident.