UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Ali Saif Expresses Grief Over Crash Of Pakistan Army Helicopter At Siachin

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:36 PM

Muhammad Ali Saif expresses grief over crash of Pakistan Army helicopter at Siachin

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the crash of Pakistan Army aviation helicopter at Siachin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the crash of Pakistan Army aviation helicopter at Siachin.

In a condolence message, Barrister Saif prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

It is worth mentioning here that two Pakistan Army pilots Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in the incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Army Muhammad Ali Family

Recent Stories

Japan's Space Agency to Share 'Major Discovery' Ab ..

Japan's Space Agency to Share 'Major Discovery' About Asteroids in Spring - Repo ..

5 minutes ago
 NPC organizes condolence reference in memory of Dr ..

NPC organizes condolence reference in memory of Dr Qadeer Khan

5 minutes ago
 Gold price down by Rs 600 per tola 06 Dec 2021

Gold price down by Rs 600 per tola 06 Dec 2021

5 minutes ago
 German FA opens probe into Bellingham match-fixing ..

German FA opens probe into Bellingham match-fixing comment

5 minutes ago
 Radicalism on rise as BJP leader says 'salute thos ..

Radicalism on rise as BJP leader says 'salute those who razed Babri Mosque'

5 minutes ago
 Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Baye ..

Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Bayern move

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.