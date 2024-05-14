Open Menu

Muhammad Ejaz Siyal Honoured For Outstanding Performance In KP Games

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Muhammad Ejaz Siyal honoured for outstanding performance in KP Games

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad Tuesday honoured Muhammad Ejaz Siyal who emerged as a shining star in the recently concluded KP Games. Muhammad Ejaz Siyal, an employee of DC Office DI Khan clinched the gold in Discus Throw and Shot put at the KP Games for persons with different abilities 2024.

The DC recognized his remarkable skills and awarded him a cash prize on behalf of the district administration, Dera Ismail Khan. The DC said Mr Siyal clinched the gold medals in both the Discus Throw and Shot put events, showcasing his dedication to his craft.

He said his remarkable performance not only brought glory to himself but also to his hometown of Dera Ismail Khan. He said the glorious win of Muhammad Ejaz Siyal was the result of his power of perseverance and served as a source of inspiration for others.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dera Ismail Khan Gold Employment

Recent Stories

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first m ..

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage

8 minutes ago
 Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

1 hour ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

1 hour ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

4 hours ago
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

15 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

15 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan