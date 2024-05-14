Muhammad Ejaz Siyal Honoured For Outstanding Performance In KP Games
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad Tuesday honoured Muhammad Ejaz Siyal who emerged as a shining star in the recently concluded KP Games. Muhammad Ejaz Siyal, an employee of DC Office DI Khan clinched the gold in Discus Throw and Shot put at the KP Games for persons with different abilities 2024.
The DC recognized his remarkable skills and awarded him a cash prize on behalf of the district administration, Dera Ismail Khan. The DC said Mr Siyal clinched the gold medals in both the Discus Throw and Shot put events, showcasing his dedication to his craft.
He said his remarkable performance not only brought glory to himself but also to his hometown of Dera Ismail Khan. He said the glorious win of Muhammad Ejaz Siyal was the result of his power of perseverance and served as a source of inspiration for others.
