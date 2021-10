Muhammad Kaleem posted as SP Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Muhammad Kaleem, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-18) presently posted as SP Headquarters Larkana was transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police,District Matiari.

