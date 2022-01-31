Muhammad Khan lays foundation stone of Black Top Roads in Naseerabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri said that black top roads were being constructed to connect the villages of PB-12 constituency with the cities so that the people would be provided maximum facilities in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri said that black top roads were being constructed to connect the villages of PB-12 constituency with the cities so that the people would be provided maximum facilities in the area.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Black Top Roads.

Ex, provincial Minister Abdul Ghafoor Lehri, Haji Ahmed Sultan Lehari, Ahmed Nawaz Jattak, Yar Muhammad Baloch Engineer, Nadir Ali Pahanwar Engineer, Faqir Muhammad Mengal Syed Gharib Shah Sanaullah Lahri Mahendra Kumar Haji Karim Lahri and a large number of others were present.

Xen, B & R Bashir Ahmed Nasir briefed the Minister about projects saying that 11 km road would be constructed with cost of Rs, 99 million while the project of 25 km of the roads from Tool plaza Qaidi Shakh Baidar Shakh, Muhabat Shakh to Goth Sabaz Ali Phaze to be started with cost 450 million which width of the road has been kept at 18 feet.

He said the work would be closely monitored to meet the stipulated time as per the standards.

On the occasion, the Provincial Minister for Irrigation Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri said Naseerabad district is green belt of Balochistan saying the Belt is our special focus on cleaning of Pat Feeder Canal and Kairthar Canal along with other development works.

He said that the system of Pat Feeder Canal was destroyed in the year 2010 and 2012. We would take all possible efforts to make the system fully functional for the betterment of Kairethar Canal, he said adding that we had requested the Government of Sindh on which Kairethar Canal is being cleaned with modern machinery by Sindh regime. Insh Allah, the work of cleaning the Kairthar Canal passing through Balochistan will be started soon, he noted.

He said Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is believed in democracy saying that our party's performance is like a mirror in front of the people and serving the people is our political mission.