Muhammad Khurram Agha posted as NHA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Establishment Division on Tuesday notified the posting of Capt (Retd.) Muhammad Khurram Agha, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) as Chairman, National Highway Authority (NHA) with immediate effect.

According to the notification, the services of Khurram Agha is being placed at the disposal of Communication Division, until further orders. The appointment, posting of the officer is subject to ratification by the National Highway Council (NHC) in terms of Section 9 of the National Highway Authority, Act, 1991 (as amended in 2001) The Establishment Division has also issued the transfers and postings orders of various other officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Awais Manzur Sumra, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently posted as Additional Secretary, Establishment Division is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Finance Division, with immediate effect and until furthers orders, the notification said.

While Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, a BS-20 officer of PAS, presently serving Government of Khyber Pukhtunkhawa, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders, it added.