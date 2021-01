Muhammad Yaqoob Jatt posted as SDPO Baldia Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Muhammad Yaqoob Jatt, DSP/SDPO Saeedabad, district Matiari was transfered and posted as SDPO Baldia district Hyderabad against existing vacancy.

According to the office order issued by Additional Inspector General Hyderabad Region, DSP Yaqoob Jatt was posted as SDPO Baldia Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders.