Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman wins PP-148 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-148, Lahore-IV by securing 37,998 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate, Saba Dewan who bagged 31,560 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 36.25%.