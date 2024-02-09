Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman Wins PP-148 Election
Published February 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-148, Lahore-IV by securing 37,998 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate, Saba Dewan who bagged 31,560 votes.
The voters’ turnout remained 36.25%.
