'Multan division ideal for early sowing of cotton'; Saqib Ateel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said that the Multan division was ideal for early sowing of cotton because of low challenges to the crop.

He said this while paying a visit to a cotton field being developed through the Integrated Pest Management Model (IPM) at 5-Kassi in Tehsil Kabirwala. The sucking pests did not affect the early sown cotton, Saqib hinted while talking to farmers.

The early sown cotton gets more time for proper nurture of the crop due to climate factors and it also helps to improve cotton quality, he added.

He urged farmers to use triple gene-seed varieties as these were highly resistant against pink bollworms.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of Agriculture Rana Muhammad Arif and other officials were also present. They also briefed the secretary about the overall cotton situation in the district.