'Multan Division Ideal For Early Sowing Of Cotton'; Saqib Ateel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said that the Multan division was ideal for early sowing of cotton because of low challenges to the crop
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said that the Multan division was ideal for early sowing of cotton because of low challenges to the crop.
He said this while paying a visit to a cotton field being developed through the Integrated Pest Management Model (IPM) at 5-Kassi in Tehsil Kabirwala. The sucking pests did not affect the early sown cotton, Saqib hinted while talking to farmers.
The early sown cotton gets more time for proper nurture of the crop due to climate factors and it also helps to improve cotton quality, he added.
He urged farmers to use triple gene-seed varieties as these were highly resistant against pink bollworms.
On this occasion, Deputy Director of Agriculture Rana Muhammad Arif and other officials were also present. They also briefed the secretary about the overall cotton situation in the district.
Recent Stories
Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS
SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy
‘No Deadlock’ in talks with PML-N: Kaira
All arrangements to be made on Shab-e-Barat: Mayor Karachi
SMIU VC addresses the Orientation Day
Sindh Cabinet approves increase in Abiana, water charges to meet M&R expenditure ..
Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30
SPSC cancels paper of Secondary School Teacher to maintain transparency
561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC annual exam in Faisalabad divi ..
Woman dies in road mishap
PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Islamabad United
Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy56 seconds ago
-
‘No Deadlock’ in talks with PML-N: Kaira1 minute ago
-
All arrangements to be made on Shab-e-Barat: Mayor Karachi1 minute ago
-
SMIU VC addresses the Orientation Day1 minute ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves increase in Abiana, water charges to meet M&R expenditures4 minutes ago
-
SPSC cancels paper of Secondary School Teacher to maintain transparency5 minutes ago
-
Woman dies in road mishap5 minutes ago
-
World Day of Social Justice observed20 minutes ago
-
PFA introduces ‘milk traceability system’ in 10 tehsils of Punjab21 minutes ago
-
99 Dolphin Jawans rewarded19 minutes ago
-
Police arrest dacoits, return looted valuables worth Rs 10m to complainants19 minutes ago
-
86 acres of state land reclaimed19 minutes ago