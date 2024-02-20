Open Menu

'Multan Division Ideal For Early Sowing Of Cotton'; Saqib Ateel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 07:05 PM

'Multan division ideal for early sowing of cotton'; Saqib Ateel

Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said that the Multan division was ideal for early sowing of cotton because of low challenges to the crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel said that the Multan division was ideal for early sowing of cotton because of low challenges to the crop.

He said this while paying a visit to a cotton field being developed through the Integrated Pest Management Model (IPM) at 5-Kassi in Tehsil Kabirwala. The sucking pests did not affect the early sown cotton, Saqib hinted while talking to farmers.

The early sown cotton gets more time for proper nurture of the crop due to climate factors and it also helps to improve cotton quality, he added.

He urged farmers to use triple gene-seed varieties as these were highly resistant against pink bollworms.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of Agriculture Rana Muhammad Arif and other officials were also present. They also briefed the secretary about the overall cotton situation in the district.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Agriculture Visit Kabirwala Cotton

Recent Stories

Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS

Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS

1 minute ago
 SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy

SMBR reviews reforms for Revenue Academy

56 seconds ago
 ‘No Deadlock’ in talks with PML-N: Kaira

‘No Deadlock’ in talks with PML-N: Kaira

1 minute ago
 All arrangements to be made on Shab-e-Barat: Mayor ..

All arrangements to be made on Shab-e-Barat: Mayor Karachi

1 minute ago
 SMIU VC addresses the Orientation Day

SMIU VC addresses the Orientation Day

1 minute ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves increase in Abiana, water c ..

Sindh Cabinet approves increase in Abiana, water charges to meet M&R expenditure ..

4 minutes ago
Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Ge ..

Moscow court upholds detention of US journalist Gershkovich until March 30

5 minutes ago
 SPSC cancels paper of Secondary School Teacher to ..

SPSC cancels paper of Secondary School Teacher to maintain transparency

5 minutes ago
 561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC ..

561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC annual exam in Faisalabad divi ..

5 minutes ago
 Woman dies in road mishap

Woman dies in road mishap

5 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Is ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

21 minutes ago
 Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote

Israel pounds Gaza ahead of UN truce vote

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan