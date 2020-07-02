UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multiple Reasons Cause Delay In Completion Of Peshawar Northern Bypass Package-II

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:31 PM

Multiple reasons cause delay in completion of Peshawar Northern Bypass Package-II

Peshawar Northern Bypass Package-II supposed to be completed by the end of last year has achieved about 15 per cent physical progress so far due to multiple reasons including lack of funds availability and delay in land acquisition and shifting of allied utilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar Northern Bypass Package-II supposed to be completed by the end of last year has achieved about 15 per cent physical progress so far due to multiple reasons including lack of funds availability and delay in land acquisition and shifting of allied utilities.

An official of NHA informed APP on Thursday, that work on 11.9 km Package-II costing Rs 4405 million had started in September 2015. He said that Peshawar Northern Bypass project was being constructed in three phases and its Package-I has been completed while its packages-II and III were currently under progress.

Aiming to reduce traffic congestion in the city of Peshawar, Northern Bypass, dual carriageway, facilitating commute for trucks, trailers, and heavy vehicles shipping containers to and from the southern side of Pakistan is being constructed, he said. He said that both sides of the carriageway feature two lanes for traffic and one emergency lane.

The bypass connects N-55 Indus Highway, Jamrud area of Khyber Agency, and Mohmand Agency to Peshawar-Islamabad M-1 Motorway, the official said.

The bypass also makes it easier for traffic to transit towards Afghanistan via Peshawar Ring Road. The Primary purpose behind developing the Northern Bypass was to reduce the load of heavy traffic and congestion in the city and also to provide a smooth trade route to Afghanistan, the NHA official said.

He said that Section-I of the bypass from N-5 to Charsadda Road was opened for traffic in 2015. The 7.6-km section features a flyover on Dilazak Road and a bridge over Budhni Nullah. He said that Section-II starts from Charsadda Road and will end on Warsak Road when completed.

Section-III, on the other hand, is about 13 km long and will start from Warsak Road, ending at N-5. He said that Section-III will feature interchanges on Nasir Bagh Road and N-5 along with flyovers on Sufaid Sang Road and Palosai Road.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Agency Motorway Vehicles Road Traffic Progress Nasir Charsadda Mohmand Agency Bagh Jamrud September NHA 2015 From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

49 minutes ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

49 minutes ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

50 minutes ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

52 minutes ago

National Assembly panel for penalizing responsible ..

3 minutes ago

Very hot, humid weather forecast across country, r ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.