Municipal Commissioner For Provision Of Clean Drinking Water To Residents Of Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:32 PM

Municipal Commissioner for provision of clean drinking water to residents of Sukkur

Chief Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Baloch has said on Monday that clean water is pre-requisite for good health and it is duty of the authority to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Sukkur and its all four taulkas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur, Muhammad Ali Baloch has said on Monday that clean water is pre-requisite for good health and it is duty of the authority to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Sukkur and its all four taulkas.

According to TMA official, the Municipal Commissioner said all possible efforts would be made for this purpose and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the completion of repair and maintenance work within a week. Municipal authorities has out sourced the operation and maintenance of the various water filtration plants including change of filters and other components, water testing and presence of operators to contractors after completing all procedural formalities.

The SOPs along with a checklist should be prominently displayed on every filtration plant while the operator at every plant should maintain a book having complete record and schedule for change of filters, he further directed.

He further directed that daily visit by sub-engineer to filtration plants should be made compulsory. The report of visit should be submitted directly to Municipal Commissioner`s office daily for further strengthen the monitoring mechanism, he directed that the concerned TMO should visit the filtration plants on alternate days while twice a week visit by the concerned officer should also be made mandatory.

