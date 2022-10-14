Municipal officers of PLGA Lala Musa appreciates working of WSSC Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Municipal Officers of Punjab Local Government academy (PLGA) Lala Musa on Friday visited Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Mardan and witnessed the working of plant converting garbage into organic fertilizer.

WSSC Chief Executive Officer Ameer Khan briefed the delegation about the services being provided to the citizens and its operational matters.

The delegation also inspected the clean drinking water plant installed by the WSSC for citizenry of Mardan.

The CEO said five tons of garbage was converted into organic fertilizer daily and the project had drawn praise of experts from all over the country.

The PLGA director appreciated the working of WSSC Mardan and termed garbage-conversion project a milestone, adding that steps would be taken to start similar projects in Punjab. He said that conversion of garbage would also help improve environment and reduce pollution level.