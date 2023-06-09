UrduPoint.com

Muqam Hails Exemption Of Erstwhile FATA/PATA From Tax For Next Fiscal Year

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday hailed the the federal government for exempting the erstwhile FATA and PATA/Malakand division from tax for the next financial year

In a statement, Engineer Amir Muqam said that, "I thank ALLAH and then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for declaring the former FATA/PATA tax exempt for the next financial year".

Keeping in view the problems of the people of ex FATA/PATA even in difficult circumstances, tax was exempted for one more year.

He further said that this decision will boost business life in these regions and will directly benefit the people including the business community.

