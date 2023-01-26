Muqam reaches London to meet Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam has reached London where he would meet with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President and Chief Organizer of the party, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Upon arrival at the airport on Thursday, he was received by PML-N UK Vice President, Shakoor Khan, who presented a flower bouquet to Engr Amir Muqam.

During the meeting, matters related to political situation and other political affairs related to the Party, especially in KP, would come under discussion, says a press release.