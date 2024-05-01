Open Menu

Muqam Visits Graveyard Of Martyred Soldier Azam Khan

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 10:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Federal Minister for SAFRON, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday paid homage to the grave of the martyred soldier Azam Khan in village Alochpuran of Shangla.

Engineer Amir Muqam laid a floral wreath on the grave of the brave soldier, who sacrificed his life in North Waziristan.

During the solemn occasion, Engineer Amir Muqam paid special tributes to the martyr.

The minister prayed for the elevation of the martyr's ranks and for patience for the bereaved family.

He expressed that whenever the nation faced internal or external threats, the Pakistani armed forces not only served the country but also scripted a remarkable saga of sacrifices.

He emphasized that the entire nation appreciates and honours the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the defense of the homeland.

Engineer Amir Muqam also personally extended financial assistance to the grieving family and prayed for the elevation of the martyr's soul in eternal peace.

