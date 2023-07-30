Murad announces special allowance & modern weapons for police personnel

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced special allowance and modern weapons for Police personnel deployed in Katcha area.

Talking to Media on Sunday evening, the Chief Minister said that the Sindh martyrs package is less than that of Punjab but it will soon be balanced. He said that the dacoits are now abducting innocent children after witnessing their defeat. They are targeting those people who can become a headline on tv channels so that the police back off, he added.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that the Kashmore area will be cleaned off from the dacoits in 10 days. He said that back in 2007 people used to travel in groups from Sukkur and Jacobabad as the entire area was in dacoits' control.

Earlier, Inspector General of Sindh (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon said that as many as 67 dacoits had been killed and another 68 arrested in the ongoing operation in Katcha areas.

He revealed the details while apprising about the "success of the ongoing operation" in the Katcha areas of four districts (Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, and Ghotki) to restore complete peace in the province.

The IG Sindh further informed that the provincial government was extending all possible cooperation in this regard by providing funds, weapons, gadgets, vehicles, and intelligence services.

Provincial Minister for Mines, Mir Shabbir Bijarani said that the military troops and the Rangers personnel will launch an operation against bandits in the Katcha area along with the Sindh Police.