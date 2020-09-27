UrduPoint.com
Murad Condoles Death Of Mir Abid's Brother

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

Murad condoles death of Mir Abid's brother

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday reached Kashmore Kandhkot district, where he condoled with PPP MPA Mir Abid Sundrani over the demise of his brother.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Sindh, Mukesh Chawala, Advisor to Sindh CM Aijaz Jakhrani, Mumtaz Jakhrani and others were accompanied with Sindh Chief Minister.

Murad prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

