SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday reached Kashmore Kandhkot district, where he condoled with PPP MPA Mir Abid Sundrani over the demise of his brother.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Sindh, Mukesh Chawala, Advisor to Sindh CM Aijaz Jakhrani, Mumtaz Jakhrani and others were accompanied with Sindh Chief Minister.

Murad prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.