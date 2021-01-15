Murad Saeed Saeed slams Zardari, CM Sindh for plundering money through fake accounts

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday criticized Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for plundering money through fake accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday criticized Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for plundering money through fake accounts.

In a tweet, he said that Chief Minister Sindh, a front man and facilitator of Asif Ali Zardari, has opened fake accounts in the name of pensioners.

He shared a video clip of private news channel regarding the fake accounts.