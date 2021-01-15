UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Murad Saeed Saeed Slams Zardari, CM Sindh For Plundering Money Through Fake Accounts

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:39 PM

Murad Saeed Saeed slams Zardari, CM Sindh for plundering money through fake accounts

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday criticized Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for plundering money through fake accounts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday criticized Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for plundering money through fake accounts.

In a tweet, he said that Chief Minister Sindh, a front man and facilitator of Asif Ali Zardari, has opened fake accounts in the name of pensioners.

He shared a video clip of private news channel regarding the fake accounts.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Man Money Murad Ali Shah Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

32 seconds ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

9 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

42 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

11 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.