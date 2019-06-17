UrduPoint.com
Murder FIR Of Journalist Ilyas Warsi Registered Against Unknown Accused

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Murder FIR of journalist Ilyas Warsi registered against unknown accused

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad police have lodged an FIR of journalist Ilyas Warsi's killing, nominating unknown person as accused.

The FIR had been registered on compliant of Abdul Ghani, brother.

He stated in the FIR that Warsi was found dead in his apartment when his son Hasnai went to see his father on Saturday evening.

He said his brother had been killed by some unknown person for the reason which the family did not know.

The FIR contains section 302 of PPC.

