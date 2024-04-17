Murree Admin Launches Grand Operation Against Illegal Constructions
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 08:25 PM
District administration Murree, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, on Wednesday launched a operation against illegal constructions
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi supervised the operation against the illegal constructions, built on Bank Road Murree while several illegal buildings were demolished during the operation.
DC Murree along with ADCR Murree Capt. (Rtd) Qasim Ijaz visited different areas of Bank Road Murree and reviewed the operation against illegal constructions.
Officials from the district administration, Murree Municipal Corporation, Civil Defense, and other departments concerned took part in the operation.
On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the operation would continue till the desired results are achieved and all illegal constructions are demolished, DC Murree said.
He said that no one would be allowed to disrupt the ongoing operation. The operation launched against illegal constructions would continue and strict action would be taken without any discrimination against the rules violators, he added.
The operation would be conducted daily against illegal constructions in Murree, he said. He warned that negligence on the part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.
Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the inspectors and enforcement staff must immediately stop illegal constructions. Strict legal action would be taken against those involved in illegal constructions, he added.
