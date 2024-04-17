Open Menu

Murree Admin Launches Grand Operation Against Illegal Constructions

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 08:25 PM

Murree admin launches grand operation against illegal constructions

District administration Murree, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, on Wednesday launched a operation against illegal constructions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) District administration Murree, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, on Wednesday launched a operation against illegal constructions.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi supervised the operation against the illegal constructions, built on Bank Road Murree while several illegal buildings were demolished during the operation.

DC Murree along with ADCR Murree Capt. (Rtd) Qasim Ijaz visited different areas of Bank Road Murree and reviewed the operation against illegal constructions.

Officials from the district administration, Murree Municipal Corporation, Civil Defense, and other departments concerned took part in the operation.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the operation would continue till the desired results are achieved and all illegal constructions are demolished, DC Murree said.

He said that no one would be allowed to disrupt the ongoing operation. The operation launched against illegal constructions would continue and strict action would be taken without any discrimination against the rules violators, he added.

The operation would be conducted daily against illegal constructions in Murree, he said. He warned that negligence on the part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that the inspectors and enforcement staff must immediately stop illegal constructions. Strict legal action would be taken against those involved in illegal constructions, he added.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Murree Road Bank All From

Recent Stories

Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor El ..

Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon

2 minutes ago
 Chairman National Tariff Commission assures suppor ..

Chairman National Tariff Commission assures support for business community of Hy ..

2 minutes ago
 Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC i ..

Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC in Brussels

1 minute ago
 Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most p ..

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

5 minutes ago
 KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in ..

KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

5 minutes ago
 SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

5 minutes ago
Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attract ..

Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

5 minutes ago
 3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

5 minutes ago
 Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

16 minutes ago
 Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

10 minutes ago
 Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari cele ..

Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival

10 minutes ago
 T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Bab ..

T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan