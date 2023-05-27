UrduPoint.com

Mushaal For Safe Release Of Yasin As India Seeks Death Penalty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Mushaal for safe release of Yasin as India seeks death penalty

Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mallick has urged the Pakistan government to raise the issue of senior Hurriyat leader and her husband Yasin Malik's detention at all fora globally because of the notorious Narendra Modi fascist regime was hell-bent to silence the most powerful voice of the Kashmir freedom movement forever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mallick has urged the Pakistan government to raise the issue of senior Hurriyat leader and her husband Yasin Malik's detention at all fora globally because of the notorious Narendra Modi fascist regime was hell-bent to silence the most powerful voice of the Kashmir freedom movement forever.

According to a press release received here, Mushaal, after visiting Jinnah House Lahore spoke to media and expressed her alarm that the fascist government would eliminate him, as India's top anti-terrorism investigation agency again sought the death sentence for Yasin Malik, chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), after he was given life in prison in a concocted and politically motivated case on May 25, 2022, for his crime to raise voice for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

The chairperson requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to take up the case of Yasin Malik before the world leaders and at relevant UN forums and human rights organisations to protect his life.

The Hurriyat leader stated that her husband's life was in great danger because the Indian authorities could not buy his loyalty; hence they now resorted to hanging him to silence the most popular leader of the contemporary Kashmiri freedom fight.

Mushaal expressed fear that Modi's actually hanging his entire political career down the drain. However, she vowed that the notorious Indian authorities should not think this would ever silence the brave Kashmiris.

She warned that Yasin was not an ordinary leader and if anything happened to him the entire region would be engulfed in war flames for which the Indian notorious government would be responsible.

The Chairperson recalled that Kashmiri people had been struggling peacefully to break the shackles of Indian slavery and always discourage violence; however, she warned that if they approved his death sentence, then the situation might go out of control; hence the Indian authorities should not only reconsider their decision of life imprisonment but should set him free because he was incarcerated in fake and fabricated cases.

Mushaal urged that UN bodies, world powers and human rights organisations should raise voices for safeguarding the life of Yasin Malik and ensure his release from jail who was put in a death cell despite a fast deteriorating health condition.

Mushaal visited Jinnah House and expressed solidarity with the Pak army on behalf of the Kashmiri people.

She strongly condemned the attack on Jinnah House Lahore on May 9 by arsonists.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Attack Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Army United Nations Jail Narendra Modi Jammu Buy May National University Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Saudi Delegation Arrives in Syria to Discuss Embas ..

Saudi Delegation Arrives in Syria to Discuss Embassy Reopening - Foreign Ministr ..

28 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits walk and shop arena, Akbar C ..

30 seconds ago
 Mubasir Khan's century in vain as Zimbabwe Select ..

Mubasir Khan's century in vain as Zimbabwe Select take series

31 seconds ago
 Bayern Munich win 11th straight Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich win 11th straight Bundesliga title

37 minutes ago
 UAE calls for resumption of dialogue, de-escalatio ..

UAE calls for resumption of dialogue, de-escalation between Serbia and Kosovo

37 minutes ago
 Republican Debt Ceiling Negotiator Says Deal Expec ..

Republican Debt Ceiling Negotiator Says Deal Expected in 'Hours or Days'

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.