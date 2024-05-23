Music competition held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Punjab's first music competition 2024 was arranged by the Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, a total of 74 contestants including five women and 69 men participated in the competition.

The contestants presented various melodies including folk songs, Sufi and filmi songs.

Hammad Ahsan got the first, Arbaz Gill Bhatti second and Faseehullah Shah got the third position in the competition.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan was the chief guest at the competition who distributed prizes among winners.