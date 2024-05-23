Open Menu

Music Competition Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Music competition held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Punjab's first music competition 2024 was arranged by the Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, a total of 74 contestants including five women and 69 men participated in the competition.

The contestants presented various melodies including folk songs, Sufi and filmi songs.

Hammad Ahsan got the first, Arbaz Gill Bhatti second and Faseehullah Shah got the third position in the competition.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan was the chief guest at the competition who distributed prizes among winners.

Related Topics

Music Punjab Sargodha Women

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

6 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

16 hours ago
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

16 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

16 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

16 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

16 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

16 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan