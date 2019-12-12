UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Music Develops Critical Thinking In Children, Makes Them Smarter: Ethnomusicologist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:46 PM

Music develops critical thinking in children, makes them smarter: Ethnomusicologist

The Department of Anthropology in collaboration with the Department of Urdu and Fine Arts of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a workshop on 'Ethnomusicology'

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Department of Anthropology in collaboration with the Department of urdu and Fine Arts of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a workshop on 'Ethnomusicology'.

Addressing the participants, renowned Anthropologist and Ethnomusicologist Dr Amelia Maciszewski from the USA expressed her concerns that Ethnomusicology is an under-developed field and research on music is often brushed off as something not so serious.

She said the music must be taught in schools and universities because it develops critical thinking in children and makes them smarter.

She hoped that in a short visit to Pakistan, she could get time to hold music workshops in more local universities.

She further added that Ethnomusicologists is the study of wonderful array of musical types, locations, processes.

A large number of faculty members and students from various departments also attended the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Music Fine Visit Fatima Jinnah Women University Event From

Recent Stories

'Catastophic' floods could usher in famine in S.Su ..

2 minutes ago

Passing-out parade of 11th batch of Lady recruitme ..

2 minutes ago

China pledges more open economy, prudent monetary ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Thursday 12 Dec 2019

3 minutes ago

Suu Kyi criticised for 'silence' over Myanmar geno ..

12 minutes ago

Lega Leader Salvini Investigated on Suspicion of I ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.