Music develops critical thinking in children, makes them smarter: Ethnomusicologist

The Department of Anthropology in collaboration with the Department of Urdu and Fine Arts of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized a workshop on 'Ethnomusicology'

Addressing the participants, renowned Anthropologist and Ethnomusicologist Dr Amelia Maciszewski from the USA expressed her concerns that Ethnomusicology is an under-developed field and research on music is often brushed off as something not so serious.

She said the music must be taught in schools and universities because it develops critical thinking in children and makes them smarter.

She hoped that in a short visit to Pakistan, she could get time to hold music workshops in more local universities.

She further added that Ethnomusicologists is the study of wonderful array of musical types, locations, processes.

