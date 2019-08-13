UrduPoint.com
Music Program Held At Arts Council

Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:40 PM

Music program held at arts council

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :A music program was held at Bahawalpur Arts Council where renowned local singers sang songs. Other artists also showed their skills.

A ceremony organized by Bahawalpur Arts Council was held at Rashidia Auditorium where singers sang songs related to national independency day of the country.

The singers who sang songs included Shahid Ali Khan, Ibrar Abbasi, Jia Khan, Mahmood Ali, Ansar Abbas, Nad Ali and Shah Rukh.

The building was decorated with national flags and fancy lights. Other artists also showed their skills.

The ceremony was attended by Director Arts Council Bahawalpur, Syed Abid Rizwi and other officials.

