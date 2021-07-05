UrduPoint.com
Musical Concerned Organized To Mark 246th Independence Day Of USA

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Musical concerned organized to mark 246th Independence Day of USA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :An online musical concert was co-hosted to mark the 246th Independence Day of the United States of America by the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) and the U.S Consulate in Karachi.

The event demonstrated the power of music to bring people together, with both Pakistani and U.S. songs, as well as a fusion piece that blended the sounds of both countries together, said a spokesperson of the ACP on Monday.

The Mary McBride Band from the United States performed the Pakistani National anthem as well as American pop and rock songs.

The sounds of Kolachi band from Karachi performed the U.

S. National anthem.

The Karachi Folk Orchestra featuring Mai Dhai, Arman Rahim, and Wahab Bugti, conducted by Ahsan Bari, performed Pakistani music from Sindh and Baluchistan.

The concert also featured a collaboration between Pakistani artist Muhammad Khan and American artist Ben Wright in which they fused Baloch banjo and U.S. bluegrass banjo.

U.S. CG in Karachi Robert Silberstein welcomed the viewers and highlighted the strength of the U.S. Pakistan bilateral relationship.

He said that the United States will continue to support investments in education and people-to-people connections.

