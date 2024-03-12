Muslims Across Country Welcome Holy Month Of Ramazan
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) With the start of the holy month of Ramazan, all the holy mosques across the country provided worshippers a conducive environment to offer their prayers at the mosque with serenity and sanctity.
A large number of enthusiastic citizens had observed first Sehri at homes while a huge influx of people was also seen in restaurants as well, said a report aired by a private news channel.
“We are making every effort to give the worshippers a conducive environment to offer their prayers at the mosque with serenity and sanctity,” said an administrative officer in a local mosque.
Special arrangements were also made for Sehri and iftar in mosques, said an Imam.
A heavy rush of the faithful was witnessed in the mosques with the advent of the holy month of Ramzan, said another imam of a mosque, adding, special prayers were also offered for the prosperity and integrity of the country and the well-being of the people.
Mosques and charities across the country are also organizing free iftar tables for the poorest, said a citizen.
Daytime fasting and nighttime prayers spiritually energize the worshipers to lead a new life, benefiting the whole of humanity and opening a new chapter of peace and progress, said another citizen.
Strengthening the bond of love and friendship, the big iftar gatherings in Ramazan with varieties of food, spicy dishes, sweets, fruits, and beverages by the fasting Muslims and minorities build a spirit of affection and brotherhood, besides leaving positive effects on humans for a long time, commented a shopkeeper.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities
Five dead, three missing after French weekend storms
Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections
52 Senators including chairman complete tenure On Monday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirwaiz greets people on advent of Ramadan7 minutes ago
-
Two cops embraced martyrdom in terrorists attack27 minutes ago
-
Bike rider killed, two injure in road mishap57 minutes ago
-
9 persons die as roof of 3-storey building collapsed2 hours ago
-
Ramazan Relief Package to provide succour to poor masses: PM10 hours ago
-
DIG Police chairs meeting to finalize security plan for Ramzan ul Mubarak10 hours ago
-
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national economy: PM11 hours ago
-
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour11 hours ago
-
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement11 hours ago
-
YGA organizes National Law Moot on workplace harassment11 hours ago
-
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case11 hours ago
-
PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities11 hours ago