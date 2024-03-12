Muslims across country welcome holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) With the start of the holy month of Ramazan, all the holy mosques across the country provided worshippers a conducive environment to offer their prayers at the mosque with serenity and sanctity.

A large number of enthusiastic citizens had observed first Sehri at homes while a huge influx of people was also seen in restaurants as well, said a report aired by a private news channel.

“We are making every effort to give the worshippers a conducive environment to offer their prayers at the mosque with serenity and sanctity,” said an administrative officer in a local mosque.

Special arrangements were also made for Sehri and iftar in mosques, said an Imam.

A heavy rush of the faithful was witnessed in the mosques with the advent of the holy month of Ramzan, said another imam of a mosque, adding, special prayers were also offered for the prosperity and integrity of the country and the well-being of the people.

Mosques and charities across the country are also organizing free iftar tables for the poorest, said a citizen.

Daytime fasting and nighttime prayers spiritually energize the worshipers to lead a new life, benefiting the whole of humanity and opening a new chapter of peace and progress, said another citizen.

Strengthening the bond of love and friendship, the big iftar gatherings in Ramazan with varieties of food, spicy dishes, sweets, fruits, and beverages by the fasting Muslims and minorities build a spirit of affection and brotherhood, besides leaving positive effects on humans for a long time, commented a shopkeeper.