MUST varsity to conduct entry tests for Engineering Programmes

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ): Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) has been empowered as Pakistan Engineering Council's (PEC's) Designated Entity to conduct entry tests for Engineering programmes.

The MUST authoritative sources told APP here on Tuesday that in August 2022, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) the apex body of Engineering in Pakistan after making extensive discussions in 45th Vice-Chancellors Committee (VCC) meeting, took a policy decision & introduced a mechanism for unified entry test.

Accordingly, for admissions in all Engineering programmes, bodies which were formed for execution of subject policy include; University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore for Punjab, NED University of Engineering and Technology for Sindh (Urban) & MUET Jamshoro for Sindh (Rural), National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Islamabad for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), National Testing Service (NTS) for Baluchistan Province and ETEA for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The decision of 45th Vice Chancellors Committee (VCC) meeting totally altered the process of MUST Mirpur AJ&K indigenous framework. Most importantly such an arrangement was destined to shut the doors of hope especially to those students of Azad Jammu and Kashmir who were living in the remote/ far-flung areas and was predetermined to deprive them of the facility of appearing in entry test at the nearest District & Divisional Headquarters.

To regain the legacy & stature deprived to MUST Mirpur AJ&K, Brigadier Younus Javed, being an Internationally famed Evaluator who has immensely contributed in the field of Engineering and Technology on National and International level and is accordingly regarded in the eyes of country's highest bodies of Higher Education; tirelessly gave national visibility to MUST Mirpur AJ&K in the shape of being accepted as Designated Entity to conduct subject tests.