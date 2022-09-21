UrduPoint.com

Muttahida Ulema Board Must Not Be Used For Political Vendetta: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Muttahida Ulema Board must not be used for political vendetta: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the Muttahida Ulema board was a religious body and it must not be used for political vendetta.

In an exclusive talk with APP on Wednesday, Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said throughout his tenure as chairman, the Board was kept away from politics and the misuse of blasphemy laws were discouraged.

He said during his tenure, not a single case of blasphemy law was registered on fictitious grounds against any individual or group.

Shedding light on the Board's performance, he said it achieved many a milestone for the provision of intersect and interfaith harmony under his supervision during the last two and half years.

It was not only acclaimed at the national level but also acknowledged internationally for handling the sensitive issues pertaining to blasphemy laws, he added.

Taking to twitter, Ashrafi said he was grateful to Allah Almighty that the Muttahida Ulema Board's decisions were accepted by all the courts and praised by the entire world. "Scholars are inheritors of the right path and the position of Muttahida Ulema Board chairman cannot hinder in the way of truth," he added.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan World Twitter Blasphemy Middle East All From

Recent Stories

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

1 hour ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

2 hours ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

2 hours ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.