Muttahida Ulema Board must not be used for political vendetta: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the Muttahida Ulema board was a religious body and it must not be used for political vendetta.

In an exclusive talk with APP on Wednesday, Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said throughout his tenure as chairman, the Board was kept away from politics and the misuse of blasphemy laws were discouraged.

He said during his tenure, not a single case of blasphemy law was registered on fictitious grounds against any individual or group.

Shedding light on the Board's performance, he said it achieved many a milestone for the provision of intersect and interfaith harmony under his supervision during the last two and half years.

It was not only acclaimed at the national level but also acknowledged internationally for handling the sensitive issues pertaining to blasphemy laws, he added.

Taking to twitter, Ashrafi said he was grateful to Allah Almighty that the Muttahida Ulema Board's decisions were accepted by all the courts and praised by the entire world. "Scholars are inheritors of the right path and the position of Muttahida Ulema Board chairman cannot hinder in the way of truth," he added.

\778