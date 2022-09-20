UrduPoint.com

Muttahida Ulema Board Not To Be Used For Political Gains: Ashrafi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Muttahida Ulema Board not to be used for political gains: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said the Muttahida Ulema Board was a religious body and it would not be allowed to use for political gains.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, proposed that nobody should misuse the blasphemy laws pertaining to the religion and sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said it was a good omen that during his tenure as the board's chairman not a single case of blasphemy law was registered on fictitious grounds against any individual or group.

He made it clear that the board had achieved many milestones for the provision of intersect and interfaith harmony under his supervision during the last two and half years.

He said it was not only acclaimed at the national level but was also recognised internationally due to good code of conduct in his era.

Taking to twitter the other day, Ashrafi said he was grateful to Allah Almighty that the Muttahida Ulema Board was kept away from the politics during his period and every court of law accepted its decisions and praised by the entire world.

"Thanks God, scholars are inheritors of the right path and such position cannot hinder in the way of truth," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Twitter Blasphemy Middle East God From Court

Recent Stories

Minister Mehmood-ur-Rasheed sends 5 truckloads of ..

Minister Mehmood-ur-Rasheed sends 5 truckloads of relief for flood victims

6 minutes ago
 Spanish Prime Minister Calls for Strong Reform of ..

Spanish Prime Minister Calls for Strong Reform of UN Amid Ukraine Crisis

6 minutes ago
 River Indus continues to flow in low flood at Kotr ..

River Indus continues to flow in low flood at Kotri

7 minutes ago
 PHA to plant 600,000 saplings during 2022-23

PHA to plant 600,000 saplings during 2022-23

8 minutes ago
 Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liqu ..

Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers held; drugs, liquor recovered

8 minutes ago
 P&D Monitoring teams visit development projects in ..

P&D Monitoring teams visit development projects in Haripur

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.