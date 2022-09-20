Muttahida Ulema Board not to be used for political gains: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Tuesday said the Muttahida Ulema Board was a religious body and it would not be allowed to use for political gains.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, proposed that nobody should misuse the blasphemy laws pertaining to the religion and sanctity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said it was a good omen that during his tenure as the board's chairman not a single case of blasphemy law was registered on fictitious grounds against any individual or group.

He made it clear that the board had achieved many milestones for the provision of intersect and interfaith harmony under his supervision during the last two and half years.

He said it was not only acclaimed at the national level but was also recognised internationally due to good code of conduct in his era.

Taking to twitter the other day, Ashrafi said he was grateful to Allah Almighty that the Muttahida Ulema Board was kept away from the politics during his period and every court of law accepted its decisions and praised by the entire world.

"Thanks God, scholars are inheritors of the right path and such position cannot hinder in the way of truth," he added.