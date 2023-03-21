Muzaffargarh leads in fish production, steps underway to improve productivity: Sarfraz Magassi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Fisheries south Punjab Sarfraz Magassi said that Muzaffargarh district was at the top in terms of production fisheries as 13 million fish seeds were produced across the district.

While addressing a seminar here on Tuesday, he said that fish farms were present on over 20,000 acres in Muzaffargarh. At the international level, the average per-person consumption of fish was about 22 kilograms, however, Pakistanis consume only two kilograms annually, he informed.

Magassi stated that the south Punjab secretariat was offering every possible facility for the promotion of fish culture.

He assured that steps were underway to enhance production through the adoption of modern technology.

The secretary said that fish was the cheapest source for gaining protein. Director General Fisheries Insar Mahmood Chathha stated that there would be no increase in foodstuff for fish.

Similarly, the farmers were being given solar systems for enhancing their productivity by reducing the input cost, he added.

Assistant Director Muhammad Ali Johar, other experts and farmers were also present on the occasion.