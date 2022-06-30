MWMC issues strict instructions for officials, staffers attendance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration has issued strict instructions to ensure attendance of officers, staff members and workers.

Company Secretary Muhammad Kabir Khan has issued notification in this regard.

As per notification, strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the instructions.

The biometric system has been activated for attendance at the company head office and company workshop and office hours have been fixed from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4.30 pm.

The online attendance system, IRIS, has also been made effective for workers in urban union councils while attendance checking of drivers and "baildars" in four zones comprising on company's parking yard has also been tightened.

The salaries of officers and workers will be prepared keeping in view the attendance sheet.

On other hand, Multan Waste Management Company has started a thorough cleanliness campaign in the slums and neglected areas of the city. The operational staff was directed to ensure zero waste at each street of walled city area.

Cleanliness was done in Hassanabad, Bawa Safar,Manzooraba,Khooni Burdge, Dehli Gate, Inner Circular Road and Siddiquabad' roads and streets. Thorough cleanliness was also made in the markets and narrow streets of the inner city.

Front blade tractors and loader rickshaws were used to pick up the waste from slum areas. In addition, de-silting of open drains was also underway.

The monitoring staff have been directed to remain in the field till the end of duty hours.