UrduPoint.com

MWMC Issues Strict Instructions For Officials, Staffers Attendance

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2022 | 01:00 PM

MWMC issues strict instructions for officials, staffers attendance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) administration has issued strict instructions to ensure attendance of officers, staff members and workers.

Company Secretary Muhammad Kabir Khan has issued notification in this regard.

As per notification, strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the instructions.

The biometric system has been activated for attendance at the company head office and company workshop and office hours have been fixed from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4.30 pm.

The online attendance system, IRIS, has also been made effective for workers in urban union councils while attendance checking of drivers and "baildars" in four zones comprising on company's parking yard has also been tightened.

The salaries of officers and workers will be prepared keeping in view the attendance sheet.

On other hand, Multan Waste Management Company has started a thorough cleanliness campaign in the slums and neglected areas of the city. The operational staff was directed to ensure zero waste at each street of walled city area.

Cleanliness was done in Hassanabad, Bawa Safar,Manzooraba,Khooni Burdge, Dehli Gate, Inner Circular Road and Siddiquabad' roads and streets. Thorough cleanliness was also made in the markets and narrow streets of the inner city.

Front blade tractors and loader rickshaws were used to pick up the waste from slum areas. In addition, de-silting of open drains was also underway.

The monitoring staff have been directed to remain in the field till the end of duty hours.

Related Topics

Multan Company Road Kabir Khan Market From

Recent Stories

Process of reforms initiated in different sectors ..

Process of reforms initiated in different sectors to facilitate people: Salman S ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan has attracted more than 1,400 mountaineer ..

Pakistan has attracted more than 1,400 mountaineers this year

32 minutes ago
 Election of Punjab CM: LHC orders re-counting of v ..

Election of Punjab CM: LHC orders re-counting of votes

45 minutes ago
 Government reduces the sales tax on active pharmac ..

Government reduces the sales tax on active pharmaceutical ingredients by 1 perce ..

1 hour ago
 PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers f ..

PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers for 2022-23

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Bat ..

Vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Battery Launching Soon in Pakista ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.