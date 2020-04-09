UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:10 AM

MWMC launches social distancing drive to sensitize citizens

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Waste management company (MWMC) launched 'social distancing' drive among masses to sensitize them about its importance to avert from corona virus pandemic.

Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that encroachment wing has given the task to launch drive among masses.

He said that social distancing is an impressive tool to eliminate corona virus.He said that citizens were being motivated to enhance social distancing.

He said circles were being made at medical stores, utility stores, challan centres and other places to ensure social distancing.

He further said that citizens were motivated to ensure six inches distance from each other till elimination of corona virus.

He suggested citizens to wash hands time to time in a day to avert from corona virus.

Nasir said that MWMC staffers were performing duties at Quarantine centre. He said that chlorine mixed water spray was also being made at commercial markets, public places, roads and chowks.

He said that company staff was also doing indoor spray with chemical at various offices and institutions.

APP /sak

