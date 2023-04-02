MWMC lifts 200 tons waste in special cleanliness operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has lifted 200 tons waste during the special cleanliness operation launched in Muzaffarabad area.

Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak while giving the task of cleanliness of all important roads to the Company on Sunday, ordered to pay special focus on the cleanliness of external and internal roads of the city.

He directed the Company to immediately lift the garbage from the main road of Muzaffarabad and Pir Omar cemetery road.

According to the Company's officials, the Muzaffarabad cleanliness operation would continue for one more day while the way to Pir Omar graveyard has also been cleared.