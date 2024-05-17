Open Menu

NA Authorises Speaker To Constitute Parliamentary Friendship Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

NA authorises speaker to constitute parliamentary friendship groups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed a motion authorizing Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to constitute parliamentary friendship groups to promote friendly relations with the assemblies of other countries.

The motion was moved by Pakistan People's Party Leader Syed Naveed Qamar authorized the speaker to constitute a parliamentary friendship group to promote friendly relations with the assemblies of other countries and make changes in such groups as, and when so required.

