NA body anxious over non-locals' appointments in Gomal Zam Dam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 07:17 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Thursday raised the concern over appointments of non-locals in the Gomal Zam Dam Project and Hydel Power Station, South Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Thursday raised the concern over appointments of non-locals in the Gomal Zam Dam Project and Hydel Power Station, South Waziristan.

The Committee that met here with Muhammad Jamal ud Din in the chair also expressed anxious on delay in allocation of funds under Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) and Rehabilitation projects.

The senior member Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and other officers assured the committee regarding appointments of locals in future.

The committee recommended that the vacant posts in BPS 1-5 and BPS 6-14 must be filled on the basis of local domicile basis as soon as possible.

The NA body also recommended regularization of 100 employees of the Badarga force presently working on work charge basis.

The body inquired about the issue of urgent public importance regarding non absorption / promotions of khasadar and Levies Force personnel of sub-division Jandola Tank (Ex-FR Tank) and reasons of delay caused.

It further issued directions to Additional Secretary Home Department /Inspector General Office of the KP for expediting process of absorption and promotions.

The forum recommended to the Secretary Finance Division, Islamabad to expedite in releasing of funds as requested by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to make payment to the affectees of South Waziristan for construction of their houses.

Among other MNAs the meeting was attended by Ibdullah Khan, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Naveed Ameer Jeeva, Afreen Khan, Nasiba Channa, Shakila Luqman and Mohsin Dawar Mover and officials of the Ministry and its attached departments.

