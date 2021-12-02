NA body approves four govt. bills, discusses issues of cooperative housing society

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday approved four bills after deliberations and constituted a sub-committee to consider a private member's bill as well as issuance of domiciles in Islamabad during last six months.

The 40th meeting of the Standing Committee on Interior was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz.

The meeting offered fateha for late Muhammad Pervaiz Malik MNA who was also member of the Standing Committee on Interior.

The Committee approved four bills including the Frontier Corps (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Rangers (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and (Government Bill) and the North-West Frontier Constabulary (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Government Bill). The committee discussed these bills in detail and recommended that these bills may be passed by the National Assembly.

The bill titled `the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2021' was also presented before the Committee and decided to defer the Bill till its next meeting.

The issues relating to allotment in National Assembly Cooperative Housing Society were also discussed and it was informed that most of the allotment issues have been resolved.

The Committee directed Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and CDA to resolve the pending issues related to this society at earliest.

A sub-committee was constituted under the convener-ship of MNA Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai with MNAs Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ms. Maryam Aurangzaib, and Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar as members to examine `the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Section 17) (moved by Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, MNA and domiciles of Islamabad issued during the last six months and appointments of Naib Qasid in Ministry of Interior.

The Committee discussed the issue of encroachment on Lehtrar road Islamabad and expressed concerns over ineffective performance of CDA during anti-encroachment. The Committee directed the Member (Admn) CDA to visit Lehtrar road and submit report to the Committee.

The Committee discussed the petition of MCI & CDA parking area contractors and directed the Ministry to make some policy to compensate the contractors, whose businesses were affected due to COVID-19.