NA body recommends passage of key bills, urgent actions on public concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior has recommended that the bills titled "The Naturalization (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Section-376, and the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Section-14A) may be passed by the National Assembly.

The 49th meeting of the committee held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of MNA Ahmed Hussain Deharr in the Conference Room of the NADRA Headquarters.

The committee took on extensive agenda varying from bills to calling attention notices, points of order, questions, and other matters referred to it, relevant to multiple wings/departments of the Ministry of Interior.

The committee agreed that the four points shared by MNA Asiya Azeem, the mover of the private bill on the same subject, be considered for incorporation in the Islamabad Capital Territory Criminal Prosecution Service (Constitution, Functions, and Powers) Bill, 2022 and be placed again.

It also recommended that Criminal Laws (Amendment), Bill 2020, (Section 297 Moved by MNA Choudhary Faqir Ahmad related to the prohibition of magic, which craft and sorcery be passed.

The committee deliberated on the calling attention notice moved by MNA Asiya Azeem regarding the sale and lease of commercial buildings for residential purposes without a completion certificate and encroachments in Islamabad and decided to take up the matter with the management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), through the Ministry of Interior.

The body also discussed the matter moved by another MNA Aliya Kamran regarding the issues of water taping, and leakage of rainwater from the roofs and walls of the Parliament Lodges. It directed the CDA authorities to resolve the matter urgently and report back to the committee.

Additionally, the committee recommended that the Government of Punjab should take strict action against the officer responsible for the death of many children due to non-admission of children below the age of 6 years in the Pak-Italian Burn Centre, Multan from 2018 to June 2022.

The meeting was attended by the members Asiya Azeem, Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Nawab Sher, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, and Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar; and movers Syed Javed Hasnain, Choudhary Faqir Ahmad, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Aliya Kamran, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, and Dr Samina Matloob. Secretary Interior Ministry and senior officers from the Ministry of Law and Justice, CDA, FIA, NADRA, and NACTA were also present.