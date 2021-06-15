UrduPoint.com
NA Business Advisory Committee Finalizes Agenda For Budget Session 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:49 AM

National Assembly (NA) Business Advisory Committee on Monday met with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair to finalized agenda and duration of the budget session for fiscal year 2021-22

It was decided that the present session would continue till 30th June, said a press release.

It was also decided that general discussion on the budget would be opened by leader of the opposition and wound up by Federal Minister Finance on 24th June followed by taking up appropriations for charged expenditure.

It was also decided that there would be 40 hours time duration for general discussion and both government and opposition benches would get time as per their strength in the house.

Debate on demands of grant would start on 25th June 2021 and Financial Bill 2021-2022 would be presented for approval on 29th June. The matters of Supplementary Grants for Financial year 2020-21 would be presented for debate on 30th June 2021.

The committee unanimously decided not to take agenda of Question and calling attention notice.

Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar, Dr Shareen, Mehar un Nissa and Parliamentary Advisor Dr Zaheer ud Deen Babar Awan, MNAs Rana Tanveer Hussain, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Ghulam Mustafa, Shazia Muree, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Robina Irfan, Muhammad Aslam Bohtani and Mohsin Dawar attended the meeting.

