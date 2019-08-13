NA Chief Whip lauds distt admin for best cleanliness arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Chief Whip of National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar lauded the district administration for best cleanliness arrangements during Eid-ul-Azha.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that district administration has ensured cleanliness in the city by removing remains of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid.

He congratulated Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak, CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Ameer Hassan Qureshi and all managers of the company.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak visited different locations to check cleanliness operation.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that 2400 ton waste was expected daily during Eid days out of which 5,730 ton waste has been picked up in first two days.

He said that cleanliness operation would continue with rapid pace.

He said that machinery which was hired would be used to general cleanliness campaign.

He appreciated the sanitary workers over their performance.

He said that food and other facilities were being ensured for the workers.