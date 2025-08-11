Three days workshop on “Data Interpretation, its use” kicks off

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) in collaboration with UNFPA organised a three-day workshop on “Data Interpretation and its use” here in a local hotel on Monday

The inaugural session of the workshop was attended by Officers from PBS, Sindh Bureau of Statistics (SBS), representatives from UNFPA, members of academia and media persons.

Addressing the session, Dr Naeem uz Zafar (SI), Chief Statistician PBS, emphasized that data should not be seen as just numbers; rather, it should be seen as a picture of the situation. This data can be used to devise policies and projects which will boost our national progress, he continued.

Moreover, he also stressed the productivity of data based on the UN's FAIR principle, which calls for findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable.

He also told the attendees that this workshop was organised at the request of CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and asked the participants to gain maximum benefit from the workshop and enable themself in data tools that will help them in informed decision-making.

Sharing his views, Golden Mulilo, Representative UNFPA, said that PBS works hard in data collection, but sadly, that data is unutilised and is not reflected in policy making. Therefore, UNFPA, along with PBS, aims to enable policymakers to use data tools that will transform into good governance, he continued.

Addressing the workshop, Rafique Chandio, DG Bureau of Statistics Sindh(SBS) emphasized the data coordination and held that all three tiers of Governments (Federal, Provincial and local) should have a merged accessible data and coordination in the domain.

Mohammad Sarwar Gondal (SI), Member Support Services, PBS, informed the attendees that PBS, being CSO, ensures factual data using geo-tagging technology. He also briefed the audience that different tools and dashboards, except few, are available to everyone, which contain most of the data.