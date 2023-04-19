UrduPoint.com

NA Deputy Speaker Praises OGDCL's Efforts In Developing Underdeveloped Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani, has stated that the development of underdeveloped areas of the country is the top priority of the incumbent government

During a ceremony in which ambulances were handed over to the District Health Officers by OGDCL for Bannu district, Deputy Speaker appreciated the efforts of OGDCL towards the development of these regions, saying the ongoing development projects by Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will bring happiness to the local residents.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of his constituency for the provision of ambulances by OGDCL and reaffirmed his confidence that OGDCL's initiatives for the welfare of the people of the southern districts will continue.

He also appreciated the efforts of OGDCL for organizing free eye camps in the district, which have benefited a large number of patients suffering from various eye diseases.

However, he also highlighted the need for additional measures to provide relief to the large number of patients suffering from eye diseases in the area.

Deputy Speaker has called for the installation of water filtration plants in Domyal and construction of dispensaries in rural areas of southern districts. He emphasized that the people of these areas are facing a severe shortage of clean drinking water and are suffering from various diseases due to the poor quality of water.

He urged the top officials of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited to use the Corporate Social Responsibility fund to address these issues.

Overall, Deputy Speaker Durrani's comments highlight the importance of development in underdeveloped regions of the country and the efforts being made by OGDCL to improve the lives of people in these areas.

The ceremony was also attended by OGDCL Managing Director Ahmed Hayat Lak, General Manager SOR Abdur Razzaq Khattak, and other senior officers.

National Assembly Bannu Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Water From Government Top Oil And Gas Development Company Limited

