NA Panel Urges MoIB To Finalise List Of Eligible Journalists For FGEHA Plots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The sub-committee of National Assembly's panel on Housing and Works on Friday urged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to finalize and submit the list of eligible journalists within one week.

The sub-committee meeting chaired by Anjum Aqeel Khan, MNA focused on addressing plot allotment for journalists, pending land acquisition payments, and other matters related to Federal Government Employees Housing Authority's housing projects.

Senior officials from FGEHA, including Additional Secretary Ashfaq Ghumman, Director Administration, Director Revenue, Director Land, Director Technical, Director IT, and Director Coordination attended the meeting.

During the meeting, FGEHA officials briefed the committee that plots under the journalists’ quota have been reserved.

However, they informed the allotment process awaited final recommendations from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB).

The committee also deliberated on the longstanding issues of land acquisition, compensation for built-up property, and other concerns affecting FGEHA housing projects.

The sub-committee directed all relevant departments to expedite the resolution process and assured their full cooperation in addressing the matters discussed.

