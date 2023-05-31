NA passes bill to regular moon sighting system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Wednesday passed a government bill to regulate the system of moon sighting for commencement of Islamic Hijri Calendar months.

State Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan presented the Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilal Bill, 2022 which is aimed to regulate the system of moon sighting for commencement of Islamic Hijri Calendar months.

The bill was passed by the House as the relevant standing committed has already reported on the bill.

A report of the parliamentary committee examining the amendments proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Election Act, 2017 was also presented in the House.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division), MNA Saira Bano presented report on the Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali spoke on a point of order regarding meeting of sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui with her after almost 20 years.

He demanded the government to ensure all possible efforts for the release Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

A calling attention notice appearing on the agenda was deferred due to the absence of movers which was regarding uncontrolled hike in Dollar rate in the open market in the country.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on June 9, 2023 (Friday) at 4 p.m.